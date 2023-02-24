The Wisconsin Historical Society has found a temporary way to continue offering public and school programming during the construction of a new, much-larger Wisconsin history center at 30 N. Carroll St.

The temporary space is located just across Capitol Square, in the main level of the US Bank Plaza at 1 S. Pinckney St.

“The Wisconsin Historical Society will begin hosting school groups at the new space in March, followed by a full programming launch this fall that will include pop-up exhibits, author talks, history center sneak peeks, a new retail shop and more,” the society announced Thursday.

The Wisconsin History Museum’s building, a former hardware store, was rapidly deteriorating when it closed in November to transfer its artifacts to the State Archive Preservation Facility.

The Carroll Street building is set to be demolished and rebuilt starting in 2024, with the finished structure set to take up two adjacent properties, allowing the museum to host 200,000 guests annually.

The new building is expected to be finished in late 2026.

“We have exciting plans in the works to stay connected to communities across the state as we prepare for the new history center, and this pop-up space on the Capitol Square is particularly ideal for continuing to serve school groups,” Christian Overland, director and CEO of the Wisconsin Historical Society, said in a statement.

“This venue allows us to continue engaging with people from all corners of Wisconsin while we build a new, modern facility where history is accessible, relevant and shared through powerful storytelling.”

The pop-up location was partially funded by Urban Land Interests, which is the site’s property management and development firm.

The center is looking to partner with more organizations to host similar pop-ups in other regions.

