DANIELA JAIME
The Wisconsin Historical Society has found a temporary way to continue offering public and school programming during the construction of a new, much-larger Wisconsin history center at 30 N. Carroll St.
The temporary space is located just across Capitol Square, in the main level of the US Bank Plaza at 1 S. Pinckney St.
“The Wisconsin Historical Society will begin hosting school groups at the new space in March, followed by a full programming launch this fall that will include pop-up exhibits, author talks, history center sneak peeks, a new retail shop and more,” the society announced Thursday.
The Wisconsin History Museum’s building, a former hardware store, was rapidly deteriorating when it closed in November to transfer its artifacts to the State Archive Preservation Facility.
As the Wisconsin Historical Museum begins the initial phases of a multi-year transition to a future facility, deputy museum director Mike Hollander wheels elements of a display case as part of an effort to move artifacts to safe storage in the State Archive Preservation Facility in September.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
The Carroll Street building is set to be demolished and rebuilt starting in 2024, with the finished structure set to take up two adjacent properties, allowing the museum to host
200,000 guests annually.
The new building is expected to be finished in late 2026.
The Wisconsin Historical Society will have temporary space on the main level of the US Bank Plaza at 1 S. Pinckney St. on Capitol Square during construction for the new Wisconsin history center.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
“We have exciting plans in the works to stay connected to communities across the state as we prepare for the new history center, and this pop-up space on the Capitol Square is particularly ideal for continuing to serve school groups,” Christian Overland, director and CEO of the Wisconsin Historical Society, said in a statement.
“This venue allows us to continue engaging with people from all corners of Wisconsin while we build a new, modern facility where history is accessible, relevant and shared through powerful storytelling.”
The pop-up location was partially funded by Urban Land Interests, which is the site’s property management and development firm.
The center is looking to partner with more organizations to host similar pop-ups in other regions.
PHOTOS: New exhibits at the Wisconsin Veterans Museum
A bomber jacket worn by Wisconsin’s Russell Meartz on many missions over Europe is displayed below a P-51 fighter. The plane
is painted with the same markings as the one flown by Wisconsin’s George Doertsch over Europe in 1944-45.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Each bomb painted on Russell Meartz's jacket represents a completed mission. The parachute recalls being shot down over the Normandy beachhead in June 1944, and his successful escape to Allied lines.
RUTHIE HAUGE
A new display at the Wisconsin Veterans Museum honors Marc Nieto of Fond du Lac, who was killed during the terrorist attack on the USS Cole on Oct. 12, 2000. Once the Cole was repaired and recommissioned, Nieto's mother presented his ashes in a funerary box to the crew for burial at sea. She kissed the box's tag at the time, leaving a faint lipstick mark above his name. Nieto's fiancé, a fellow crewmember on the Cole, scattered his ashes at sea.
RUTHIE HAUGE
The mark of a final goodbye — the lipstick print of the mother of deceased Navy Engineman Marc Nieto — is visible on the name tag of his funerary box in a new exhibit at the Wisconsin Veterans Museum.
RUTHIE HAUGE
The famous World War II flag raising photo, taken by Joe Rosenthal on Iwo Jima in February 1945, is now displayed at the Wisconsin Veterans Museum. The photograph has a little known connection to Wisconsin. The film containing the image was flown to Hawaii, where it was developed by Roberta Wells, who lived in Madison after the war. She was the first person to ever see this now-iconic image.
RUTHIE HAUGE
The flagstaffs carried by the 2nd and 6th Wisconsin Infantry Regiments, including Antietam and Gettysburg, are now displayed at the Wisconsin Veterans Museum. Damage from Confederate bullets is visible on both flagstaffs. The museum has roughly 200 flags carried by Wisconsin units during the Civil War in its collection.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Wisconsin Veterans Museum Director Chris Kolakowski indicates where pictures of three Black Wisconsin Civil War veterans will soon be displayed, ahead of the museum's reopening on July 1. Joseph Elmore (top left) served in a post hospital during the war and settled in Appleton after the war. Horace Artis (bottom left) was born an enslaved person in Virginia, joined the Union army after the Emancipation Proclamation, and witnessed the Confederate surrender at Appomattox at the end of the war. He moved to Wisconsin after the war and settled in Appleton. Henry Ashby (right) was born an enslaved person in Missouri, served with the 6th Wisconsin Light Artillery, was wounded at the battle of Corinth, and settled in Stevens Point and Eagle River after the war. He was denied an invalid veteran pension because his name never appeared on the official unit rosters.
RUTHIE HAUGE
The helm, model, and other objects related to the first USS Wisconsin, a battleship numbered BB-9, are displayed at the Wisconsin Veterans Museum. The battleship was part of the fleet from 1901 to 1920. In October last year, the Navy announced plans for a new USS Wisconsin, a Columbia-class submarine. The museum is working with the USS Wisconsin (SSBN-827) Association to support the planning for the new ship and make the connection with the two Wisconsin namesake predecessors from 1901 and 1944.
RUTHIE HAUGE
On display at the Wisconsin Veterans Museum for the first time, this banner commemorates the cruise of the Great White Fleet around the world from 1907 to 1909. USS Wisconsin was part of the fleet, which demonstrated the U.S. Navy’s global reach.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Ahead of its reopening on July 1, exhibits are seen in the process of being assembled at the Wisconsin Veterans Museum in Madison on June 23. The museum had been closed since March 16, 2020.
RUTHIE HAUGE
A 1941 photograph of Ho-Chunk “code talkers,” who served as part of the Wisconsin National Guard, is displayed at the Wisconsin Veterans Museum. Code talkers used their native languages as a way to encrypt battlefield radio messages during World Wars I and II.
RUTHIE HAUGE
A new display at the Wisconsin Veterans Museum discusses Fritz Wolf, who flew with the famous Flying Tigers in China. Wisconsinites were fighting the Axis powers before the U.S. entry into World War II in December 1941.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Director of the Wisconsin Veterans Museum Chris Kolakowski holds a picture of Wisconsin’s Barber brothers. The brothers all served together aboard the battleship USS Oklahoma and died in the Pearl Harbor attack on Dec. 7, 1941. Buried as unknowns in Honolulu, they were identified 80 years later, on June 11, 2021.
RUTHIE HAUGE
A mess kit belonging to Herbert Burns of Ladysmith, a World War II prisoner of war who was captured in the Philippines and survived the Bataan Death March, is now on display at the Wisconsin Veterans Museum. Burns, who was held prisoner for three-and-a-half years, secretly modified his mess kit to make it deeper so he could receive more food rations.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Photographs are prepared for display before the reopening of the Wisconsin Veterans museum for the first time since it closed for the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
RUTHIE HAUGE
A new exhibit at the Wisconsin Veterans Museum honors Madison’s Akira Toki. Toki served with the Japanese-American 442nd Regimental Combat Team in Italy and France. This famous unit is the most decorated one of its size in U.S. Army history. Akira Toki Middle School in Madison is named after him.
RUTHIE HAUGE
A new display at the Wisconsin Veterans Museum is dedicated to a major moment in the early Cold War, the 1948-49 Berlin Airlift, an operation in which Madison’s Russell Ramsey flew. This new display includes his sunglasses and a medal given to him by the German government in thanks for his efforts.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Items donated by Wauwatosa’s Ray Stubbe, who was a Navy chaplain during the 1968 Siege of Khe Sanh, are now displayed in the Vietnam War exhibit at the Wisconsin Veterans Museum. Stubbe has authored books about the battle and his experiences.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Old Abe, a bald eagle that was the mascot of the 8th Wisconsin Infantry and the inspiration for the 101st Airborne Division’s patch, is part of the Civil War gallery.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Chris Kolakowski is the new director of the Wisconsin Veterans Museum.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!