Wisconsin hospital coalition urges COVID-19 vigilance as resources in region become limited

A group of south-central Wisconsin hospitals is underscoring the continued need to remain vigilant in protecting against COVID-19, including getting vaccinated, as the pandemic puts a renewed strain on resources and limits the number of available beds.

Across a 14-county region, which includes Dane County, there’s been a four-fold increase in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations between July 28 and Sept. 1, the South Central Wisconsin Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition said in a statement Friday.

The number of intensive care unit hospitalizations for the coronavirus has also grown by 5½ times for the region during that time frame, the coalition said, putting particular strain on rural hospitals with limited or no ICU capacity.

“With resources stretched, it is becoming more difficult to receive care close to home if you may need it for COVID and non-COVID-related illnesses,” the coalition said.