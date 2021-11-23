Wisconsin hunters bag 14% fewer deer in weekend opener

Despite favorable conditions Wisconsin hunters bagged fewer deer during the opening weekend of the traditional gun season.

Altogether hunters shot 85,859 deer, almost 14,000 fewer than on opening weekend last year, a decrease of about 14%, according to numbers released Tuesday by the Department of Natural Resources.

Hunters fared slightly better with bucks, shooting only 7% fewer than last year.

The number of deer shot in the northern woods was up by 9%, but those gains were offset by lower numbers in other zones, particularly the southern farmland area, where registrations were down 24%.

Jeff Pritzl, deer program specialist with the DNR, said the numbers reflect a general trend toward archery, crossbow and other earlier seasons.

Overall hunters have registered more than 179,000 deer so far this year.

“We have seen more of a shift to earlier opportunities,” Pritzl said. “More people had already put a deer in the freezer.”

While conditions were “excellent” on Saturday, with cool temperatures and low wind, Pritzl said a storm that moved across the state on Sunday likely pushed some hunters indoors.

The total number of deer shot was 20% below the five-year average.

Three people were injured in firearm-related accidents.

A 40-year-old man shot himself in the hand Saturday in Door County, and a 30-year-old man shot himself in the leg Sunday in Waukesha County, according to the DNR.

A 10-year-old boy was shot and wounded Sunday inside a Door County residence when a 45-year-old man was attempting to unload his gun.

Pritzl said relatively cool, dry weather should make for favorable conditions for the remainder of the 9-day season.

“The season is still young,” Pritzl said. “Opportunities continue to abound.”

