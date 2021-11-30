Wisconsin hunters bag 8% fewer deer in 'quiet' firearm season

Wisconsin hunters bagged 175,667 deer in a 9-day firearm season wildlife officials described as “quiet.”
That’s a decline of about 8% from 2020 and about 9% less than the five-year average, according to numbers released Tuesday by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
“The general theme of the nine-day deer season was quiet,” said Jeffrey Pritzl, a deer program specialist with the DNR.
That meant both comfortable weather and fewer shots fired, Pritzl said, with the exception of the northern forest, where hunters actually killed 9% more deer than last year.
Officials said it’s too early to speculate on what might have contributed to the 13% decline in antlerless deer killed or the steep overall decline in deer taken in the southern farmland region.
“The short answer is we don’t know. If you asked 10 deer hunters … you’d probably get 10 different answers,” Prizl said. “There’s human nature and sociology involved here as well as biology.
But Pritzl noted a growing interest in archery and crossbow hunting that may be contributing to lower participation in the traditional firearm season.
“We’re seeing a shift in the trend of hunter effort and harvest coming out of the nine-day gun deer season,” he said. “It’s really important to wait and take stock after all of the seasons.”
The firearm season accounts for almost 2/3 of the 270,046 total deer killed so far this year, but because of a shorter archery season Pritzl said there’s no direct comparison to the same point in prior years.
Hunters killed just under 340,000 deer last year; about 2/3 of those were killed with firearms, according to DNR data.
The state has issued more than 808,000 licenses this year, a decrease of about 1.5% from last year.
“That’s really good,” said wildlife management program director Eric Lobner. “License sales continue to be strong.”
The DNR reported five injuries and one fatality during the firearm season.
A 65-year-old Minnesota man was killed Tuesday in Iron County when another hunter dropped his gun and it went off, striking him in the chest.
Photos: Opening day of Wisconsin's 9-day gun-deer season
Traditional gun-deer season opens
Doug Annis makes his way up a tree stand north of Pine Bluff in western Dane County.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Traditional gun-deer season opens
Doug Annis climbs into his tree stand on private land north of Pine Bluff during Saturday's opener for the traditional nine-day gun deer season. Annis, of Madison, had started his morning on the ground, but after not seeing deer turned to his elevated perch to a get a better view.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Traditional gun-deer season opens
Doug Annis uses a rope to raise his rifle into his tree stand. The deer huntder is also connected to a safety harness.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Traditional gun-deer season opens
A tree stand gives deer hunter Doug Annis sweeping views of woods in western Dane County filled with hickory and oak. With no snow on the ground, spotting deer was more difficult on opening day.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Traditional gun-deer season opens
A bare spot in the woods shows where a buck has scraped away leaves to leave his scent.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Traditional gun-deer season opens
Western Dane County offers up a diverse habitat for deer that includes woods, agricultural land and a rolling terrain.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Traditional gun-deer season opens
Doug Annis began his deer season opener on the ground looking for deer that use a snaking network of trails on a wooded, south-facing hillside in the town of Cross Plains. He later moved into a tree stand to get a better view.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Traditional gun-deer season opens
A .30-06 rifle with a scope rests on the lap of Doug Annis as he hunts deer Saturday in the town of Cross Plains.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Traditional gun-deer season opens
Doug Annis walks through the woods on private land in the town of Cross Plains Saturday as he hunts for deer.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Traditional gun-deer season opens
Doug Annis slowly walks toward his deer stand Saturday in western Dane County.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Traditional gun-deer season opens
While Doug Annis didn't get a deer on the opener of the nine-day gun deer season on Saturday, he shot this eight-pointer with a bow and arrow on Nov. 7. The deer was hung in his garage where it was processed as his dog, Scout, investigates.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Traditional gun-deer season opens
There were plenty of deer signs Saturday, like this small tree that had been rubbed by a buck, but no deer made an appearance.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!