Wisconsin lawmakers draft bill to end mandatory wolf hunt

Democratic lawmakers have drafted legislation to end Wisconsin’s mandatory wolf hunting season.

By changing a single word in state statutes — from “shall” to “may” — the bill would give the Department of Natural Resources discretion over whether to hold a hunt.

The bill is being circulated for cosponsors as the DNR prepares for a fall hunt while still attempting to assess the impact of a court-ordered February season in which hunters killed nearly twice the state’s allotted number of wolves.

“The DNR should have discretion over whether to hold a hunt so that our state can make scientifically informed decisions about wildlife management, uphold our responsibilities to consult with sovereign tribal governments, and take the considerations of the public into account before hunts are held,” sponsors Sen. Tim Carpenter of Milwaukee and Rep. Jodi Emerson of Eau Claire wrote in a memo to other lawmakers.

Megan Nicholson, state director for the Humane Society of the United States, said the bill could spare hundreds of wolves each year from “painful and terrifying deaths by trophy hunters.”