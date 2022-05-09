Wisconsin man charged with homicide, sexual assault, in death of toddler

A toddler who died after she was injured at a Southwest Side apartment two weeks ago was beaten, thrown and sexually assaulted, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday that charged the boyfriend of the girl's mother with first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree sexual assault of a child.

The 26-page complaint charged Marshawn D. Giles, 23, with 18 criminal counts spanning events that are alleged to have happened on six separate dates in April, culminating in his arrest on April 25 following the abuse at a Schroeder Road apartment that led to the death of a 20-month-old girl, who was the daughter of Giles' girlfriend.

According to the complaint, the girl, who was not identified by name in the complaint, died from blunt force injuries to her head, leaving her with multiple skull fractures. Dr. Agnieszka Rogalska said she found more than 10 impacts to the girl's head. Rogalska also noted blunt force injuries elsewhere that were consistent with sexual assault.

The girl's mother told police that Giles had talked two days earlier about "the demons getting to him" and he thought the girl "had the demon in him a couple times."

On April 25, the complaint states, police responded to a call in the 5600 block of Schroeder Road, where a woman met officers screaming "he killed my baby." She had facial injuries and said Giles had beaten her. She said Giles chased her as she ran from the apartment to try to get help, but then he went back inside.

Police went inside and found Giles and arrested him. Officers found the girl, badly beaten, with a weak pulse. She was taken to UW Hospital, where she died.

The woman said Giles had battered her on several occasions starting on April 13. They had begun dating in January. Other incidents of abuse are alleged to have occurred on April 14, April 18, April 22 and April 23.

Giles was scheduled to appear in court on Monday afternoon.

In addition to first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree sexual assault of a child, the complaint charged Giles with one count each of child abuse, criminal damage to property, second-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree sexual assault and substantial battery; two counts of felon in possession of a firearm; four counts of disorderly conduct; and five counts of misdemeanor battery.

According to the complaint:

The woman told police that dating Giles was good to her at first, but he because increasingly controlling and abusive "over me and my children." She had three children. Giles started staying with her at Schroeder Road in February and by early March was living there full time.

After Giles became much more controlling, she said, she went through his phone and found he had been talking to another woman. Giles became upset when confronted about it, and when she told him she wanted to break up, he began hitting her and threatening to kill her.

The woman said after the April 13 incident, he apologized. The next day, she said, he strangled her in front of his daughter and his cousin, again a reaction to events concerning the other woman. The woman said she went to a hospital to be treated for throat pain.

On April 18, she told police, Giles attacked her again, abused one of her children and pointed a gun at the woman. He held the gun in front of the children, she said. As he pointed it at her, she said he told her, "Do you want me to kill you," and "I'll kill you now."

That incident was sparked, she said, by Giles not wanting her children to go to school. The whole day, she said, Giles was "terrorizing us, me and my kids."

Another dispute over her children going to school led to other incidents on April 22 and April 23, the woman told police. She said he "flipped out" and smashed her work computer and hit her, then gave her a gun and told her she "needs to go kill" herself. After she locked herself in a bathroom, he broke in and beat her, she said.

Later, she said, at Giles' mother's home, Giles woke up his mother and his cousin and said he was going to kill himself because nobody was listening to him, and pushed his mother over. Eventually, the woman called 911 so she could be transported to a hospital for her own injuries but did not call the police because she was afraid of what Giles might do.

On April 25, the woman told police, Giles beat her and sexually assaulted her. She said they had been to Milwaukee earlier, and on the drive home, he held a gun to her and threatened to kill her. He started "tweaking" after the arrived home.

As he sexually assaulted her, she said, Giles also slapped and hit her and at the same time was also slapping and punching the girl, who was on the bed next to them.

The woman said Giles then picked up the girl and threw her into the bathroom toward the bathtub, then later threw her forcefully into the open toilet. Seeing her daughter seriously hurt, the woman said, she ran from the apartment to get help.

When police went into the apartment, Giles initially ignored commands, then started to get onto the floor before getting up and struggling with officers. Later, at St. Mary's Hospital, a paramedic gave Giles a shot to calm him so he could be removed from a squad car.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0