Wisconsin man convicted in 1983 killing charged with hiding the corpse years later

CHILTON — A Wisconsin man has been charged with recently hiding the corpse of a man he was convicted of killing in the early 1980s.

John Andrews, 82, of Chilton, was arrested Friday, booked into jail and charged with hiding a corpse, a felony. Andrews pleaded guilty in 1994 to homicide by negligent use of a motor vehicle in the death of 67-year-old Starkie Swenson, who went missing in 1983. Swenson's body had been missing for nearly 40 years.

Prosecutors say Swenson and Andrews were involved in a love triangle and that Andrews ran over Swenson. Andrews was sentenced to two years in prison.

Swenson's body was found last September by two people hiking in High Cliff State Park — a few months after news stories were published about UW-Oshkosh anthropology students being enlisted to help find the missing body.

The statute of limitations for hiding a corpse in Wisconsin is six years. Prosecutors say the corpse was hidden between June 7, 2021, and Sept. 28, 2021. WLUK-TV, the Associated Press and other news outlets ran stories about the ongoing search for Swenson's body in April 2021.

Investigators began questioning Andrews about the location of Swenson’s remains on June 7, while anthropology students at UW-Oshkosh unsuccessfully assisted in a search for the remains near Omro, about 30 miles away from where the body was found by the hikers.

Andrews admitted to seeing photos of Swenson but told investigators he never spoke to nor saw Swenson in person and didn’t know Swenson’s whereabouts.

Andrews faces more than 12 years in prison if convicted. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 6.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0