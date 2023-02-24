A Wisconsin man died in an avalanche on Thursday at the south end of Star Valley in western Wyoming.

The 25-year-old man was snowmobiling with a group of people near Poker Flats, said Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Capt. Brian Andrews. His name will not be released until his family is notified.

No one else in his group was injured.

This was the first avalanche death of the winter, the Star Valley Search & Rescue said in a Facebook statement on Friday.

Rescue crews were contacted for an avalanche fatality at 1:08 p.m.

The recent wind and snowfall has caused "serious snowpack issues," the statement said. The Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center Foundation is reporting shooting cracks and other activity on many slopes.

"Please be very cautious as the snowpack settles back down," the statement said.

The Star Valley Search & Rescue could not be immediately reached Friday afternoon. No additional information was available.