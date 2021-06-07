Wisconsin man surpasses world pushup record but is adding to the total

Carroll has done many of those pushups over the last year in the living room of his ranch-style home but has also taken breaks to do pushups while mowing his lawn and shoveling snow. He has pushed them out in the balcony of his church, beneath the bleachers at sporting events and in his office at the Wisconsin Resource Center, a mental health facility in Oshkosh for prison inmates where he's been employed the past 20 years as a social worker.

Every pushup is documented in a log book, and most are posted on his YouTube channel in time-lapse form. He also relies on witnesses to ensure accountability. Carroll has applied to Guinness World Records, which will collect video, personal verification letters and likely do interviews to verify his integrity.

"Trying to balance this amount of pushups with being a father and working full time sometimes creates obstacles that you sometimes have to overcome," Carroll told the Wisconsin State Journal last month. "I try to weave my pushups into my daily activity. To set aside time to do 4,000 pushups is impossible. You have to really make it a priority and be willing to commit to it and embrace the fact that you have to weave that into your day."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0