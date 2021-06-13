Wisconsin may soon allow dental therapists and auxiliaries

Unlike dental assistants, who are not licensed or credentialed by the state and perform a limited range of tasks, EFDAs would be certified by the Dentistry Examining Board and required to have 70 hours of classroom instruction. They could help dentists complete restorations, apply sealants, take impressions and adjust dentures, among other duties.

While EFDAs would have more education than dental assistants, the training would be much less than for dental hygienists, who clean and polish teeth, along with providing oral health assessments and education.

“Adding these positions to oral health care teams in our state will allow dentists and dental hygienists to focus on practicing at the top of their scopes and allow more patients to be seen,” said Plumer, also a lead sponsor of the dental therapist bill. “Lack of access to dental services is an issue that affects urban and rural areas of Wisconsin.”

More than 20 states and the military allow EFDAs, Felzkowski and Plumer said.

Concerns linger