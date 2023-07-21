Of about 99,000 Wisconsin residents asked to renew their Medicaid eligibility last month, 61,000 started the process, with nearly half of them keeping coverage and 37% found to be ineligible, state health officials said Thursday.

The statistics are the first glance at a renewal process that will unfold over the next year for more than 1.6 million residents on some form of Medicaid coverage, a process put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the pandemic started in early 2020, federal officials let people stay on Medicaid, the state-federal program for people with low incomes, even if their incomes rose or they otherwise became ineligible. Enrollment in Wisconsin increased 41%, going from fewer than 1.2 million people in March 2023 to nearly 1.7 million this May. The recent figure includes nearly 1.2 million people on BadgerCare Plus, the state’s main Medicaid program.

With the COVID-19 federal health emergency ending May 11, all Medicaid enrollees are now required to renew, in monthly groups over the next year. Those no longer eligible will lose coverage. They include people who have access to employer insurance or whose incomes now exceed 100% of the federal poverty level or 300% for pregnant women and children, the Medicaid cutoffs in Wisconsin that depend on family size.

An estimated 309,000 people are expected to lose coverage in Wisconsin by June 2024, according to a report in December from the Urban Institute and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

Many of them should be able to get insurance through their jobs, on the federal marketplace or by aging into Medicare, experts say. But the state’s estimated ranks of about 248,000 uninsured people is expected to grow to nearly 298,000, the Urban League report said. State officials say they’re doing outreach to minimize that increase.

Of 99,037 residents due to renew coverage in June, 61,057 started the process, the state Department of Health Services said. Of them, 29,326 were determined able to keep their coverage and 22,539 were found ineligible, DHS said.

Officials said they didn’t have information on why nearly 40% of people didn’t pursue renewal. Some may already have other coverage, know they no longer qualify for Medicaid or had family emergencies, Wisconsin Medicaid Director Jamie Kuhn said.

The full picture may evolve, as members who missed their renewal window can submit information up to three months later and get coverage reinstated if eligible.

“We are committed, as are our local and tribal agencies, health plans, and partner organizations, to continue to help people through this process, even after their renewal month has passed,” Kuhn said in a statement. “Staying covered, whether it’s through Medicaid, the federal marketplace or an employer, is how we keep Wisconsin healthy.”

For help with the Medicaid renewal process, people can call 211 or visit WisCovered.com or coveringwi.org.