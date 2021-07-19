Wisconsin medical schools launch $3 million effort to address health disparities

The UW School of Medicine and Public Health and the Medical College of Wisconsin are launching a $3 million effort to address health disparities in Wisconsin, which have been underscored by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Endowments at both medical schools, formed in 2004 with money from the conversion of nonprofit Blue Cross and Blue Shield United of Wisconsin to a for-profit company, are providing a $3 million grant to study, measure and recommend solutions for health inequities.
Researchers at the medical schools will work on the project with the Marshfield Clinic Research Institute and the Madison-based Wisconsin Collaborative for Healthcare Quality.
In 2019, a report by the Wisconsin Collaborative identified low vaccination rates in Black and American Indian children, poor control of diabetes in Latinos and decreased screening for cancer and depression in people on Medicaid or without insurance as some of the state’s health disparities.
In a 2020 report, the collaborative found low rates of colon cancer screening and HPV vaccination in some rural areas, and low rates of childhood vaccinations and depression screening in some urban neighborhoods.
Blacks in Wisconsin have higher rates of cancer and sexually transmitted diseases than other groups, and worse outcomes for stroke, diabetes and asthma, stemming in part from more poverty and less education, according to the state Department of Health Services.
A key disparity in Wisconsin, and in Dane County, has been infant mortality. In 2016-18, the Black infant mortality rate in the county was 12 deaths per 1,000 births, compared to 4.3 deaths per 1,000 births for white babies. The rate was 7.8 for Hispanics and 4.4 for Asians.
The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted disparities in the state. Compared to white residents, Hispanics have 1.7 times greater case rates, Blacks have 2.1 times greater hospitalization rates, and American Indians have 1.5 times greater death rates, the state health department says.
Differences are also seen in COVID-19 vaccination rates, with 27.5% of Blacks, 33.9% of American Indians, 37.6% of Hispanics, 47.4% of whites and 50.8% of Asians statewide having received at least one dose, as of Friday. Other records list unknown or other race.
“We anticipate benefits to patients in both rural and urban areas because we know that disparities exist in multiple settings in Wisconsin and have deepened even more because of the pandemic,” Richard Moss, senior associate dean at the UW medical school, said in a statement announcing the new effort.
“By supporting a collaboration of this magnitude — between academic centers, health systems and payers — we aim to bring forward new solutions that will reduce inequities in health and positively impact those who have been underserved and marginalized,” said Dr. Jesse Ehrenfeld, senior associate dean at the Medical College of Wisconsin.
Others large projects by the medical school endowments have focused on infant mortality and obesity.