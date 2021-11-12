Wisconsin National Guard activated ahead of Kyle Rittenhouse verdict

More coverage:

Local and state officials are keeping a close eye on the Kyle Rittenhouse trial as the case draws to a close, with Gov. Tony Evers calling up the Wisconsin National Guard and local law enforcement saying they are continuing to monitor the trial.

Rittenhouse is accused of killing two men and wounding a third during the August 2020 unrest in Kenosha. Closing arguments for the trial are expected on Monday, with the jury possibly going into deliberations that day.

According to a release issued Friday afternoon by Evers' office, approximately 500 Wisconsin Army National Guard troops are reporting for active duty to support local law enforcement agencies.

“We continue to be in close contact with our partners at the local level to ensure the state provides support and resources to help keep the Kenosha community and greater area safe,” Evers stated.

“The Kenosha community has been strong, resilient, and has come together through incredibly difficult times these past two years, and that healing is still ongoing," Evers said. "I urge folks who are otherwise not from the area to please respect the community by reconsidering any plans to travel there and encourage those who might choose to assemble and exercise their First Amendment rights to do so safely and peacefully.”

Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin’s adjutant general, said that the Guard stands ready "to support our communities during times of need.”

Members of the Wisconsin National Guard will stage outside Kenosha in a standby status to respond if requested by local law enforcement agencies, according to the governor's office.

Guard members called to active duty may only be used to provide support to local law enforcement and to protect critical infrastructure and cultural institutions necessary for the well-being of the community, and to provide support to first responders such as the Kenosha Fire Department. The National Guard can not be used to impede the ability of people to peacefully protest or impede the ability of the media to report, the governor's office stressed.

Evers was criticized in some circles for what some perceived as a slow response to the civil unrest that unfolded in Kenosha following the Aug. 23 police shooting of Jacob Blake. But local officials, including Mayor John Antaramian, County Executive Jim Kreuser and Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said the governor quickly responded to their pleas for Guard resources.

Evers also pre-emptively ordered out the Guard prior to Kenosha County District Attorney Mike Graveley's decision not to charge Kenosha Police Officer the Rusten Sheskey in connection to the Blake shooting.

Local law enforcement ready

On Thursday, the Kenosha Police Department and Kenosha County Sheriff's Department issued a joint statement assuring the public they are working to ensure the public's safety as they prepare for the trial's verdict.

"The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department and the Kenosha Police Department have been and will continue to monitor the Kyle Rittenhouse trial," the statement read. "We recognize that some varying opinions and feelings revolve around the trial that may cause concerns.

"Both of our departments have dedicated staff working in conjunction with local, state and federal law enforcement partners to ensure the safety of our communities," the statement read.

Up-to-date information and briefings from local law enforcement will be available online at:

