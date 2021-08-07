Wisconsin native Molly Seidel earns bronze in Olympic women's marathon

“I came in today with not a whole lot of expectations,” said Seidel, a Brookfield native who attended University Lake School in Hartland. "I was hoping to be in the top 10.

“Just trying to like stick my nose where it didn’t belong and just kind of get after it. I mean, Olympics only happens once every four years, you might as well take your shot.”

Volunteers wearing yellow shirts stood along the course with signs that loosely translated into: “Refrain from watching here.” But spectators lined the course anyway, sneaking a rare glimpse of the action at these Olympics where fans have been shut out due to coronavirus restrictions.

Their applause was heard.

“It’s very exciting to go down the course and see people cheering and see people with the flags out,” Seidel said.

The runners tried to stay cool any way possible. Aleksandra Lisowska of Poland grabbed an entire bag filled with water at one stop, quickly drinking one and then pouring another over her head. Andrea Deeltstra of the Netherlands had a bag of ice perched on top of her head.

Aliphine Tuliamuk of the United States was returning to racing after giving birth to her daughter in January. She didn't finish due to a nagging hip ailment.