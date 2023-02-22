Wisconsin cheesemakers not only dominated the preliminary rounds of the U.S. Championship Cheese Contest but will have a good chance of winning it all, although the defending champ from Ohio also made the cut.

The Wisconsin Cheesemakers Association announced Wednesday that nine of the 20 finalists in the 21st biennial event hail from Wisconsin and include three different cheddars, a Parmesan, a ghost pepper jack and a hard sheep's milk cheese, among others.

New York, Pennsylvania and Ohio each put two entries into the finals, while California, Minnesota, Connecticut, Vermont and Idaho each had one entry into the finals. Judging the winners of each of the 113 classes to determine the top 20 is normally done on Thursday but was done Wednesday to allow judges and volunteers to return home due to a snow and ice storm covering much of the state.

The three-day contest, the nation's premier technical cheese, butter, yogurt and dairy product competition, began Tuesday and features 2,249 entries from 35 states. But as usual, Wisconsin dairy producers once again crushed the competition. They took first place in 50 of the 113 categories and swept the top three spots in 22 categories. They also had 61 second place and 56 third place finishes in the contest that was founded in 1981 and is held opposite years of the World Championship Cheese Contest.

Qualifying for the top 20 were Associated Milk Producers in Blair with its three- to six-month cheddar; Lactalis Heritage Dairy in Weyauwega for its one- to two-year-old cheddar, and Roelli Cheese Haus near Shullsburg for its mild to medium waxed Roelli Haus Select Cheddar. In 2016, Roelli's Little Mountain, an Alpine-style cheese, was named the top cheese at the American Cheese Society competition.

Schuman Cheese, a New Jersey-based company with manufacturing facilities in Wisconsin, placed two cheeses into the contest, both produced at its Turtle Lake plant in northwestern Wisconsin. The first is an Italian-style Cello Fontal that has a "smooth, creamy texture with a mild, slightly sweet flavor," according to the company's website, along with a copper kettle Parmesan.

Dane County cheesemaker Landmark Creamery also made the finals. Based in Paoli, the company, which is on the cusp of expansion and known for its sheep's milk cheeses, qualified with its Sweet Annie, a sheep's milk Gouda aged from six months to more than a year.

Other Wisconsin qualifiers to the top 20 are a Monterey Jack with ghost pepper from Associated Milk Producers in Jim Falls, a hard cheese from Red Barn Family Farms in Egg Harbor, and a blue cheese from Kingston Creamery near Cambria in rural Columbia County.

The finalists also include a wheel of baby Swiss from Guggisberg Cheese in Millersburg, Ohio. The company is a powerhouse and won the 2019 and 2015 competitions. The 2021 contest was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2017 contest was won by a black pepper BellaVitano made by Mike Matucheski, a cheesemaker with Sartori Cheese Co. in Antigo.

Other finalists for this year's contest are a rinded cheddar from Redhead Creamery in Brooten, Minnesota; a Swiss Emmentaler from Rothenbuhler Cheesemakers in Middlefield, Ohio; a mild provolone from Great Lakes Cheese in Cuba, New York; an aged Gouda from Arethusa Farm Dairy in Bantam, Connecticut; a raw cow's milk mountain-style washed rind cheese from Jasper Hill Farm in Greensboro Bend, Vermont; and a pepper Jack from Glanbia Nutritionals in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Pennsylvania had two entries make the top 20. They are a natural rind cheese from the Farm at Doe Run and a hard goat's milk cheese from Goat Rodeo Farm & Dairy in Allison Park. Also qualifying is a hard cheese from Rumiano Cheese in Crescent City, California, and a mixed milk Gouda from Old Chatham Creamery in Groton, New York.

Categories swept this week by Wisconsin cheesemakers include sharp cheddar, feta, Latin American style melting cheeses, open class soft cheeses, cold pack cheeses, cold pack flavored cheeses, pasteurized process cheeses and flavored pasteurized cheeses, open class grated cheeses and flavored cheese curds.

Henning Cheese in Kiel took the top three spots in waxed sharp cheddar with its Deer Creek brands of cheese, while Cesar's Cheese in Plain took the top three spots in hand-stretched string cheese. Schuman Cheese, with plants in Comstock and Turtle Lake, swept the top three spots in Parmesan, while Marieke Gouda in Thorp swept the Gouda category, although failed to get a cheese into the top 20 after finishing second and third overall in 2019.

Decatur Dairy swept the brick and Muenster category, taking first and third with Muenster and a second place for its brick. Its first-place Muenster also had one of the highest scores in contest with a rating of 99.8.

Another of the highest scores in the contest came from a batch of white cheddar cheese curds from Carr Valley Cheese Co., which dates to 1902 and is now owned and operated by Sid Cook, one of the most decorated cheesemakers in the country. The La Valle company's entry scored a 99.9 out of 100.

One of the other higher scores of the contest came from Amanda Gutzmer of Klondike Cheese in Monroe who made an Odyssey Peppercorn Feta that scored a 99.91 in winning the flavored semi-soft cheese category. Jacobs and Brichford Farmstead Cheese in Connersvile, Indiana, got a 99.8 for its semi-firm, smear-ripened cheese aged for a minimum of 90 days; Tillamook Cheese in Tillamook, Oregon, scored a 99.67 with its smoked cheddar, while a goat's milk cheese from Cypress Grove in Arcata, California, pulled a 99.7 score.

