Wisconsin police chief responds to allegations officer planted evidence

CALEDONIA — The Caledonia Police Department announced on Saturday afternoon it would be conducting a comprehensive internal review after cellphone video surfaced online that appeared to show a CPD police officer planting evidence in a vehicle.
The video has been widely circulated on social media.
In the video, shot from within the front-seat area of the vehicle, the officer can be seen walking up to the vehicle, throwing something small and white into the back seat, then preparing to put on his gloves.
The video then pans to show a baggie on the back seat of the vehicle.
Chief responds
Caledonia Police Chief Christopher Botsch posted a message to social media on Saturday afternoon asking for the public’s patience while his department investigates the allegations.
He said the department is taking the allegations seriously.
“The complete review will take some time, but I have reviewed portions of the body-worn camera video,” Botsch wrote. “Please keep in mind that the cellphone video that is circulating depicts only a small portion of the entire encounter; whereas, all available video may provide more context."
Botsch noted that CPD patrol officers are equipped with body-worn cameras. He added the officers involved in the incident depicted in the video had their body-worn cameras activated.
Caledonia patrol vehicles also are equipped with dashboard-mounted cameras, Bosch said.
“As part of the internal investigation, we will be reviewing those videos,” Botsch said. “We will also need to gather information from all officers who were present.
He added: “The Caledonia Police Department believes strongly in transparency; therefore, all body worn camera video will be made available within the coming days.”