Wisconsin prisoners start receiving COVID-19 booster shots

Wisconsin prisoners who have already been vaccinated are now starting to get booster shots, with hundreds already receiving the third shot.

As of Sunday, 236 prisoners had gotten a booster shot, which is given six months after completing a vaccine series, Wisconsin Department of Corrections spokesperson John Beard said. The booster process started Oct. 15.

“Not everyone was vaccinated at the same time, so we will regularly repeat the process of identifying local Health Services staff of who is eligible at their facility so the vaccine can be offered,” Beard said.

In addition, 508 immunosuppressed state prisoners have gotten a third dose, which is given at least 28 days after completing a Pfizer or Moderna two-dose series. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended in August that those who are immunocompromised get a third shot.

To be eligible for the booster, a state inmate must have received a second Pfizer dose at least 180 days ago and must not have already received a third shot due to being immunocompromised.

“Obviously, the number of those eligible will increase with time,” Beard said.

Beard said he’s not sure how many inmates will accept or decline the booster but noted that even if someone is on the fence they may “eventually” opt to get the booster.

“We hope to see a strong response of people wanting the third-dose booster, like we’ve seen for initial vaccination,” Beard said.

As of Tuesday, 81.9% of Wisconsin prisoners were fully vaccinated. On Thursday, there were 21 active cases of COVID-19 among inmates in the state prison system. A total of 32 prisoners have died because of COVID-19. More than 11,000 have been infected.