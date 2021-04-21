Wisconsin racial justice task force issues 18 recommendations

The task force called for collecting data from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to determine how often no-knock warrants are used. And while it said chokeholds should be banned, it said they should still be allowed in "life-threatening situations or in self defense."

Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, co-chair of the task force, said in an interview on Tuesday that he hoped to move "as quick as practicable" on drafting bills based on the recommendations, with public hearings next month and June votes in the Assembly. The bills must also pass the GOP-controlled Senate and be signed by Evers, a Democrat, to become law.

The panel's other co-chair, Rep. Shelia Stubbs, D-Madison, had been critical of Republican leaders for not taking up bills to address police practices and racial disparities. But Stubbs, who is Black, said she was optimistic the recommendations would get traction.

"We just gotta get to that place where we get something done for the people across the state," Stubbs said.

The task force included both Republican and Democratic lawmakers, members of municipal, county and state law enforcement agencies, leaders from Native American tribes and faith, education, health, business and community leaders and activists.