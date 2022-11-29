 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wisconsin ranks near the top in number of roundabouts

Highway 51 roundabout with Roby Road (copy)

A roundabout at the intersection of Highway 51 and Roby Road in Stoughton, seen here in a rendering from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, is among several roundabouts constructed this year in Wisconsin. The state ranks high nationally in total number of roundabouts, number of roundabouts per capita and number of roundabouts per mile.

 Wisconsin Department of Transportation

Any way you slice the numbers, Wisconsin has a lot of roundabouts, according to a recent Washington Post analysis.

Citing work from Lee Rodegerdts, who has been counting up the nation's roundabouts since the 1990s, the Washington Post reported that Wisconsin:

  • Has 495 roundabouts, behind only Florida, Indiana and Washington in total number
  • Ranks 2nd in the number of roundabouts per person, with Nebraska at No. 1
  • Ranks 8th in the number of roundabouts per mile, just behind Hawaii and just ahead of North Carolina

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Twenty-five years ago, Rodegerdts tallied about 300 roundabouts nationwide, according to the Washington Post. Now, the United States has about 9,000.

Why the growing popularity?

Data shows that roundabouts are safer and improve traffic flow.

"The tight circle of a roundabout forces drivers to slow down, and the most severe types of intersection crashes — right-angle, left-turn and head-on collisions — are unlikely," according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, a nonprofit organization that studies traffic safety.

