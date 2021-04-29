Wisconsin regulators approve 1,400-acre Grant County solar farm, acknowledge land use concerns

In response to labor union concerns, Valcq and Huebner also voted to require NextEra to report on efforts to recruit Wisconsin workers to fill about 350 construction jobs associated with the project.

“I'm not at a point that I think we should be mandating certain numbers or mandating how they hire their workforce,” Valcq said. “I would like to hear back from the applicant what their efforts have been and where they stand on the commitment that they made.”

Two-step permitting process questioned

The PSC last week authorized Alliant to spend $925 million to acquire the Grant County Solar farm and five other smaller solar plants across the state.

The six plants -- under development in Grant, Jefferson, Richland, Rock, Sheboygan and Wood counties -- are the first phase in Alliant’s plans to add nearly 1,100 megawatts of solar capacity by 2024. Alliant last month filed a separate application to acquire an additional six solar farms for about $515 million.

The permit to construct the Grant County plant was considered through a separate application.