Wisconsin regulators fund disaster-resilience efforts

Using solar panels and batteries, the kiosks would allow residents to charge cell phones and other communication devices for up to 24 hours during a power outage. The university will use the kiosks to study the feasibility of larger resilience centers that could provide emergency power for cooking, refrigeration for food and medicine and even charging vehicles.

While such centers often use diesel generators for backup power, the project designers want to use the study to figure out if they can use solar panels and batteries to downsize or altogether avoid the use of noisy generators that produce air pollution.

The Smart Electric Power Alliance received $50,000 to study the use of solar panels and batteries to replace a diesel generator at Holy Wisdom Monastery in Middleton, which provides emergency shelter for the town of Westport and for travelers stranded at the Madison airport.

Madison Gas and Electric would use the project as a storage test site.