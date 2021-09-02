Wisconsin regulators pass on policy changes, order further study of clean energy transition

Wisconsin regulators have agreed to gather more information on the clean energy transition while passing up a range of suggested policy changes that could speed the state’s shift from fossil fuels.

The Public Service Commission voted Thursday to explore the use of different rate structures, energy efficiency programs and issues of customer affordability and changes to the current planning process, while continuing to encourage utilities to experiment with new technologies and policies.

The vote was in response to dozens of comments from utilities, advocacy groups, academics and individuals on the commission’s role in overseeing the transition to a carbon-free energy sector by 2050, which Gov. Tony Evers has called for and is in line with what scientists say will be needed to limit potentially catastrophic impacts of climate change.

With utilities seeking to spend billions of dollars building wind, solar and battery storage systems to replace coal-fired power plants, commissions agreed they need a better understanding of the cost and ramifications.

But state lawmakers in 1997 did away with a requirement for utilities to submit detailed long-range generation plans, replacing it with a more generic planning process.