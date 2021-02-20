Wisconsin regulators taking comments on vexing solar leasing question

Solar energy and consumer advocates say the arrangement, known as third-party ownership, is key to expanding solar power and making the technology available to those who can’t pay the up-front costs or can’t benefit from tax credits.

“I just know that the interest is not matched by the ability to afford a long payback period,” Rutkowski said. “If there were a way to reduce that payback period … solar would just blossom.”

We Energies, the utility involved in the case, says the law is clear: only regulated utilities are allowed to sell electricity in Wisconsin, and if customers like Milwaukee want solar panels, they can lease them from the utility company.

"In Eagle Point’s case, because we already provide retail electric service to the city, Wisconsin law prohibits Eagle Point from doing so," said spokesman Brendan Conway. "Not only is the agreement illegal, it shifts costs to customers who are paying for the infrastructure that provides service when needed and would allow some customers to benefit from our system without paying for a portion of it."