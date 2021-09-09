Wisconsin reports 32 new COVID-19 deaths

Wisconsin reported 32 COVID-19 deaths Thursday, the largest daily total in nearly seven months, after hospitalizations of patients with the coronavirus topped 1,000 this week for the first time since early January.

The 32 newly reported deaths occurred over the past month, as is always the case with such reports from the state Department of Health Services. Thursday's total may stem in part from a lag in reporting over the Labor Day holiday weekend. But the new seven-day average of daily deaths — which helps control for such reporting irregularities — is 11, also the highest since mid-February.

Just over a month ago, the daily average was one death.

Wisconsin had 1,918 COVID-19 deaths in November and 1,509 in December, when vaccines first become available to limited populations. The totals dropped each month until July, when the state had 37 deaths from the coronavirus. In August, the total increased to 199, with the total since the pandemic began at 7,717 as of Thursday.