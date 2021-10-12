 Skip to main content
Wisconsin reports 39 COVID-19 deaths, with daily average of 15

Reilly entering room (copy)

SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital respiratory therapist Kristie Reilly enters a COVID-19 patient's room in the intensive care unit.

 KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Wisconsin reported 39 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, the highest daily total since Jan. 25, with the daily average of deaths at 15, down from a recent high of 16.

An Oklahoma epidemiologist helps assuage concerns about the accelerated vaccine development timeline.

Throughout the pandemic, lags in reporting, especially over weekends, have sometimes yielded unusually high or low daily numbers. State health officials say people should pay most attention to seven-day daily averages.

The 39 newly reported deaths, as always, include deaths from COVID-19 that occurred over the previous month. The highest daily average has been 57 deaths, in early December.

Organ centers to transplant patients: Get a COVID-19 shot or move down on waiting list

As of Tuesday, 1,170 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. That's down from 1,179 Monday, which was the highest level since December. In Dane County, 89 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, down from a recent high of 91.

The state reported 2,810 new cases of COVID-19, for a daily average of 2,403. The daily average has dropped from a recent high of 2,940 on Sept. 20, but health officials have said recently it's not clear if the delta variant surge of the coronavirus is ebbing in Wisconsin as it is in some parts of the country.

As of last week, the COVID-19 activity level was considered critically high in 17 counties and very high in 55 counties, including Dane.

Levels of the respiratory viruses RSV and rhino-enterovirus remained high in the state last week, according to a respiratory virus report released Tuesday.

St. Mary's no longer ending midwife program

On Tuesday, a temporary clinic for first COVID-19 vaccine first doses, second doses and boosters started at the Alliant Energy Center Arena. The clinic is open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.

Appointments are recommended but not required. For more information, call (608) 242-6328 or visit go.madison.com/vaccineclinic.

