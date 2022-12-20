Wisconsin reports first pediatric flu death this flu season

Wisconsin on Tuesday reported its first pediatric death from influenza this flu season, one of 30 flu deaths in children reported nationwide.

State health officials said residents six months and older who haven't received an annual flu shot should get one.

“Flu cases are on the rise throughout the state, and it is important to take steps to protect ourselves and our loved ones," Dr. Ryan Westergaard, a chief medical officer with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, said in a statement. The flu vaccine "is the most powerful tool we have to prevent serious illness, hospitalization, and death during flu season," Westergaard said.

Some 33% of people statewide and about 48% of Dane County residents had received a flu shot as of Thursday, DHS said.

Vaccine locations can be found at vaccines.gov or by calling 211 or (877) 947-2211.

Flu activity is high throughout Wisconsin and most of the country, health officials said. More than 7,900 flu tests in Wisconsin were positive in the week ending Dec. 10, up from about 6,400 the week before and 4,700 the week before that, DHS said.

Reports of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, which peaked early this years, are declining in Wisconsin. COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been going up slightly in recent weeks.

In addition to getting flu and COVID-19 vaccines, health officials say people should wash their hands often; cover their nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing; avoid touching their nose, eyes and mouth; stay home when feeling ill; keep away from others who are ill; and wear a high-quality face mask when around others.