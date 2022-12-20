Wisconsin reports first pediatric flu death this season

Wisconsin on Tuesday reported its first pediatric death from influenza this flu season, one of 30 flu deaths in children reported nationwide.
State health officials did not release any information about the child who died or where the death occurred, but said residents 6 months old and older who haven't received an annual flu shot should get one.
“Flu cases are on the rise throughout the state, and it is important to take steps to protect ourselves and our loved ones," Dr. Ryan Westergaard, a chief medical officer with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, said in a statement. The flu vaccine "is the most powerful tool we have to prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death during flu season," he said.
Some 33% of people statewide and about 48% of Dane County residents had received a flu shot as of Thursday, DHS said.
People are also reading…
Vaccine locations can be found at vaccines.gov or by calling 211 or (877) 947-2211.
Flu activity is high throughout Wisconsin and most of the country, health officials said. More than 7,900 flu tests in Wisconsin were positive in the week ending Dec. 10, up from about 6,400 the week before and 4,700 the week before that, DHS said.
Reports of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, which this season peaked in mid-November, are declining in Wisconsin. COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been going up slightly in recent weeks.
In addition to getting flu and COVID-19 vaccines, people should wash their hands often; cover their nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing; avoid touching their nose, eyes and mouth; stay home when feeling ill; keep away from others who are ill; and wear a high-quality face mask when around others, health officials say.
Fave 5: Reporter David Wahlberg picks his top stories of 2022
COVID-19 continued to be an important story in 2022 (along with flu and RSV this fall). But I had more time this year to write about other topics, from abortion services and nurse labor relations to home care worker shortages and orthopedic surgeons starting an independent practice.
I also focused again on the opioid overdose epidemic, which resulted in a record 1,427 deaths in Wisconsin in 2021. Stories about a young woman who got a liver transplant as an infant from a little boy and passersby who rescued a father and son from a fiery interstate crash were both heartwarming and heartbreaking.
An article about mistakes recently found in the orangutan genome published years ago offered a glimpse into the scientific process and zoo management. As the nation debates whether gender treatments should be given to adolescents who identify as transgender, I told the stories of how two local families navigated the issue.
Thanks to families of eight young people who died from opioid overdoses for letting me tell their stories.
The way tragedy can turn into triumph through organ transplants never ceases to amaze me.
If you were stuck in traffic by a crash, would you risk your life to pull people out of a burning vehicle?
Scientific errors resulted in a high-profile correction and raised questions about breeding in zoos.
Some say gender treatments should be restricted to adults, but puberty might be the most important time to intervene.