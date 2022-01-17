Wisconsin reports more than 35,000 COVID-19 cases

Wisconsin reported 35,746 new COVID-19 cases Monday, a staggering caseload that is quite literally off the charts because the state health department's chart only reaches as high as 35,000 cases.

Department of Health Services officials, however, cautioned that a recent move to a new, automatic data-importing process means the number of positive test results will be "temporarily elevated" while backlogged cases are brought into the system. The shift to the new process will help provide the most accurate and up-to-date data moving forward.

"This update does not change what the data has already been showing us over the past several weeks, which is that Wisconsin continues to experience an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant," the department said in a Friday announcement about the data-importing change. "Our hope is that by further automating this process, it will reduce the burden on (local health departments) and help to keep their workload manageable."

In the meantime, DHS officials encourage the public to look at seven-day averages to smooth out the day-to-day fluctuations in data. The seven-day average for new confirmed cases is nearly 18,000, along with close to 4,000 new probable cases. DHS reported 0 new deaths and a seven-day average of 21 deaths per day.

The previous daily case count high was 20,209 on Thursday. Daily counts never topped 8,000 in the first year of the pandemic. Seven-day average death numbers remain below the high of 56 on Dec. 4, 2020.

The entire state is considered to have "critically high" COVID-19 virus activity, a designation that all 72 counties reached late last week.

