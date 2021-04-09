Wisconsin reports most daily COVID-19 cases in nearly 2 months; deaths, hospitalizations also up

Wisconsin reported 1,046 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, the largest total since Feb. 11, with the daily average nearly doubling over the past month in a surge fueled by more contagious variants and prominent in children, health officials said Thursday.

Half or more of samples recently sequenced from positive cases are of five worrisome variants being closely tracked, and cases overall are growing most among people 18 and younger, said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, a chief medical officer at the state Department of Health Services.

“We are in a new phase of the epidemic that is clearly worse than we were before, and it’s transmission among young people who are driving the change in the curve,” said Westergaard, who noted that schools are reopening and youth sports and other activities are resuming.

Vaccination rates continue to climb, with more than 2 million residents, or 35% of the state’s population, having received at least one dose and 21.9% fully vaccinated. But that’s well below the 80% coverage officials believe is needed to prevent COVID-19 flare-ups, a rate they have said could be achieved by June.

“What we’re doing is racing against the variants with the vaccine,” said Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary of the state health department.