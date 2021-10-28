Wisconsin Republicans call for change in Elections Commission

YORKILLE — The Racine County Sheriff's Office's investigation into allegations of election fraud in nursing homes has drawn international attention despite its narrow initial scope.
Media outlets locally and across the world, including in languages other than English, started picking up the story Wednesday night after Sheriff Christopher Schmaling issued a news release previewing a Thursday news conference that would include "proof of state-wide election law violations."
At the Thursday morning news conference, he and Sgt. Michael Luell, the lead investigator, detailed their probe into a single nursing home, Ridgewood Care Center in Mount Pleasant, that includes eight alleged cases of elderly people who did not have the mental capacity to vote who still voted.
Schmaling said he believes that fraud of this sort is more widespread. "I have to believe this (kind of investigation) is going to take place in every county across our state," he said, since the WEC gave the same advice — that the RCSO believes was illegal — to all clerks statewide.
National attention
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said the same, tweeting Thursday afternoon "Following the LAB (Legislative Audit Bureau) report, what Sheriff Schmaling has uncovered + disclosed might only be tip of the iceberg of fraud in the 2020 election. The Legislature must be given the time, resources, and cooperation of election officials to conduct a complete investigation of allegations."
Former President Donald Trump, who has not stopped claiming he actually won the 2020 election despite without providing evidence to support his assertion, had his eyes on Racine County, too. "Watch OAN (One America News Network) now, BIG breaking news in Racine County, Wisconsin!" he said in a mass email to supporters while Thursday's press conference was going on. OAN is one of the former president's favorite TV stations, a conservative outlet that also has reported on the allegations in Racine County.
A man who said he was a reporter from The Gateway Pundit, a far-right news outlet that was launched to "expose the wickedness of the left" according to its founder, was among the credentialed members of the media allowed into Thursday's news conference. As of 1:40 p.m. Thursday, the top story on its website was the Racine County press conference. The headline to its widely read story quotes Schmaling as saying "Election law was not just broken but shattered."
Members of the public, including two from the local H.O.T. (Honest Open Transparent) Government group whose meetings have often been the scene of people claiming the 2020 election was stolen from Trump, were denied entry.
Reporters inside the Racine County Sheriff's Office substation where the conference was held heard a man yelling "This is bull(expletive)" after being denied entry prior to the conference beginning.
Local Republicans support RCSO probe
Two local Republicans, state Sen. Van Wanggaard of Racine and state Rep. Chuck Wichgers, expressed support for Schmaling's investigation through separate news releases.
Wichgers, who was allowed into the RCSO building Thursday but was not in the press conference room, told a reporter that the investigation was "big" before the press conference.
“Whether it was seen in the Legislative Audit Bureau Audit released on Friday, or through today’s presentation by Sheriff Schmaling, it is clear that the staff and commissioners at the Wisconsin Elections Commission are consciously deciding to ignore the law," Wanggaard said in a statement. "That cannot happen ... Vulnerable people were taken advantage of and manipulated. Attorney General Josh Kaul and his office’s refusal to even be briefed on this matter is beyond disappointing."
Actually, Kaul's office was briefed, Schmaling said at Thursday's news conference, but declined to investigate after a phone call.
Wanggaard's statement continued: "It shows that Kaul is more interested in partisan politics than enforcing the law and protecting the vulnerable. If the Attorney General refuses to prosecute, local district attorneys must. Whether it be Patricia Hanson in Racine, Ishmael Ozanne in Dane County, where the GAB (Government Accountability Board) is housed, or elsewhere, there must be consequences — legally and/or electorally. Abraham Lincoln once said 'Laws without enforcement are merely good advice.' He was right."
Added Wichgers in a statement: "The State Legislature passed Senate Bill 205 in June of this year to deal with illegal voting practices at nursing homes and Governor Evers vetoed the bill. Exploiting our most vulnerable citizens and their constitutional right to vote should not be treated lightly. This is shameful."
Vos: WEC's Wolfe should resign
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, released a statement of his own: "People’s trust in Wisconsin’s elections has been tested. Many Wisconsinites feel elections are not safe and secure, and now the Racine County Sheriff’s investigation found clear violations and law-breaking within the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Clearly there is a severe mismanagement of WEC, and a new administrator is needed. I am calling for the resignation of Meagan Wolfe as Elections Commission Administrator."
However, as JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics.com pointed out on Twitter Thursday afternoon, Vos' statement made no mention of Commission Dean Knudson, who Vos appointed, having "supported (the) initial decision to suspend SVD requirement."
In a statement, Wolfe said: “The discussion about Special Voting Deputy access during the COVID-19 pandemic is over 18 months old and has occurred entirely in public meetings. Information about the topic is available on the WEC website here: https://elections.wi.gov/node/7537. Agency staff cannot speak on behalf of our Commissioners without their guidance to do so.”
When asked for comment on Vos' demand for Wolfe's resignation, Riley Vetterkind, the new spokesman for the WEC, replied in an email: "Let us get back to you on this."
State Dem party allegation rebuked by RCSO
The Democratic Party of Wisconsin alleged that the Racine County Sheriff's Office and Village of Mount Pleasant broke election laws amid the investigation.
The party claimed that laws require "elections officials maintain custody over all materials associated with elections," but then Luell said during Thursday's press conference that "At the end of our interviews (with) Mount Pleasant (village officials), they provided me with copies of the applications for absentee ballots, and they provided me with the ballot envelopes.”
However, when The Journal Times asked Luell for a response to the allegations, Luell in an email clarified that: "They were copies of the ballot envelopes."
Democratic Party of Wisconsin interim Executive Director Devin Remiker issued the following statement:
“Today’s press conference was nothing more than a publicity stunt. The Racine County Sheriff’s Department has been wasting taxpayer money in an attempt to rehash discredited claims about the 2020 election results. There weren’t any charges filed or even any suggested. The press conference didn’t shed light on any election fraud, but did reveal the Racine County Sheriff’s department may have broken the law during their own farce of an investigation.
“Just last week, the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau released its election audit, and as recounts, court cases, and Trump’s own Department of Homeland Security have already proven, the LAB found the 2020 election was ‘safe and secure.’ But none of this matters to Republicans, who will go to any lengths to try to cast doubt on the 2020 election results — including apparently breaking the law. This is yet another attempt to attack our democracy and cast doubt on a free and fair election, in which Wisconsinites elected Joe Biden.”