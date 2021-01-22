Wisconsin Republicans propose getting rid of mask mandate

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos cut a public service announcement urging people to wear masks, but he also signed onto a lawsuit challenging Evers' authority to issue repeat emergency health orders and mask mandates. Neither Vos nor Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu immediately replied to messages asking if the resolution to rescind the mask requirement would receive a vote. Neither of them co-sponsored the resolution, but Senate President Chris Kapenga did.

The resolution was brought by Sens. Julian Bradley and Steve Nass in the Senate. Nass's spokesman, Mike Mikalsen, said it would be up for a vote on Tuesday.

"From day one, I've been ready to repeal Governor Evers' unconstitutional edicts," Bradley, a freshman lawmaker from Franklin, said in a statement. "The governor has grossly overstepped his authority. I am hopeful that the Senate will vote for this resolution on Tuesday, and I encourage Wisconsinites to reach out to their legislators to support this effort."

Republicans control the Senate 20-12 and the Assembly 60-38.

Lawmakers have been inconsistent about wearing masks at the Statehouse this year. Democrats have generally worn them at all times, even when testifying during hearings or speaking during debates, whereas most Republicans have removed masks while speaking or gone without them altogether.