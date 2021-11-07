Wisconsin Republicans see a rising 'red wave' for 2022

Is a Red Wave coming? Wisconsin’s Republican leaders think so.

Their strategy is filled with balancing acts. On Donald Trump. On unfounded claims of mass election fraud. On nationwide momentum. On attacking Democrats.

On a national scale, Wisconsin is “a huge target state,” said Chris Walker, the Republican National Committee’s regional communications director.

During a call with reporters Friday, Walker and Wisconsin Republican Party Chairman Paul Farrow said they hope to ride the start of what they’re calling a “red wave” that may be forming after Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy had a surprisingly difficult time holding onto his seat and Republican Glenn Youngkin won in Virginia to flip that state’s governor’s office red for the first time in eight years.

Walker called those wins “a complete repudiation of Joe Biden and Democrats across the country … we’ve seen Republicans winning in places that the media and others thought we never could.”

2022 includes a set of big midterm elections for Wisconsin, and state Republicans see encouraging signs:

Gov. Tony Evers is vulnerable (he has an approval rating of 45%, per a Marquette Poll published last week).

Two incumbent holders of statewide elected office, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, are seeking Ron Johnson’s U.S. Senate seat. Republicans want to hold the seat that Johnson occupies — he’s still publicly undecided on if he will run for a third term, something he previously promised he wouldn’t do, but Farrow thinks he’s likely to run again.

Republicans think they can beat two other incumbent Democrats: Attorney General Josh Kaul and Secretary of State Doug La Follette.

On statewide elections, Democrats have won 10 of the last 11 competitive races, but Joe Biden defeated Trump by a margin of less than 1% a year ago this week.

Leaning into Evers’ sweeping moves early in the pandemic that closed businesses and schools in the hopes of slowing COVID-19’s spread, Republicans plan to build opposition as the Democrat seeks a second term. Farrow called his decisions “Draconian.”

Republicans plan to call for changes to election laws — “We have seen from Racine County and the Legislative Audit Bureau … there were some inconsistencies and irregularities with people filling out ballots,” Farrow said — but say they don’t want to lean to fully into the false claims of widespread fraud that Donald Trump has pushed since he lost last year.

Farrow says he has no concerns about how ballots that were counted, a break from Trump’s baseless claims the election was somehow hacked.

“Are we running on those (election fraud concerns)? No. But there needs to be clarity going forward into the next elections,” Farrow said, citing 48 recommendations of changes from the Legislative Audit Bureau to standardize elections across the state.

After last week’s attempted recall of four Mequon-Thiensville School Board members failed by wide margins, based on claims of Critical Race Theory being taught in the suburban Milwaukee school district even though it wasn’t, Farrow said: “Recalls are not the way to go.”

Asked about Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling calling for five of Wisconsin’s six elections commissioners to be criminally charged, Farrow said: “I’m not going to say I want to see them charged. I want to see a clean system moving forward that adheres with state law.”

Republican officials naturally want Trump supporters to still vote red, but said they also saw the success Youngkin had by distancing himself from Trump and positioning himself as a moderate.

Youngkin’s win has brought about contrasting analysis. Commentator Charlie Kirk wrote for Fox News: “The lesson from Virginia isn’t to throw Trump overboard, it’s to take his issues and translate them for local voters” while commentaries from TheHill.com and The Drudge Report proclaimed “Trump isn’t needed.”

“What Youngkin did in Virginia is kind of a model,” Farrow said. “There’s still a lot of passion for Donald Trump.”

Upon leaving office, Trump had a 57.9% disapproval rating nationally, according to data from FiveThirtyEight.com, with that percentage growing quickly after the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. However, in crucial swing state Iowa, a Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll published last month found 53% of Iowans have a favorable view of Trump.

Without getting into specifics, Farrow pointed to Trump’s “record” and “the strength he provided for the country” as “something we can build on … to continue forward in the next cycle.”

On Wisconsin Republicans already in office, Farrow said: “Incumbents, I think they’re very solid.”

Walker concluded: “We’re at the beginning of a red wave coming toward Wisconsin.”

