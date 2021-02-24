Wisconsin Republicans want to limit ballot drop boxes

Ballot drop boxes would not be allowed anywhere other than election clerk offices in Wisconsin, and only voters — not elections officials — could fill out information on absentee envelopes, under the latest election-related bills circulated Wednesday by Republicans.

Also, voters would have to compete a separate written request for in-person absentee voting rather than just completing the ballot and certification envelope as has been done since 2010.

The latest bills add to a growing list of GOP-authored measures addressing issues raised by former President Donald Trump and his supporters following President Joe Biden's narrow win in battleground Wisconsin. The bills are all but certain to be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who has spoken out against GOP attempts to make absentee voting more difficult.

Republicans have been pushing for election changes after unfounded claims of widespread fraud following Trump's loss in Wisconsin. A recount in Milwaukee and Dane counties affirmed Biden's win by fewer than 21,000 votes, and Trump's state and federal lawsuits challenging the results were rejected.