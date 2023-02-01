Wisconsin is requiring a meningitis vaccine for seventh-graders and saying students should get a whooping cough immunization by seventh grade instead of sixth grade.

Also, parents who want their children to skip the chickenpox vaccine will have to provide documentation of prior chickenpox infection from a medical professional. Previously, parents could get exemptions by saying their kids had chickenpox.

Those are among changes to vaccination requirements for children in schools and child care centers announced Wednesday by the state Department of Health Services.

The updates, which took effect Wednesday for child care centers and will start for school-age children in the fall, should help students, educators and staff stay safer and healthier, officials said.

“Parents who choose to keep their children up to date on vaccinations are not only protecting their own child’s health but are making a choice that protects the people who live and work in their communities,” said Deb Standridge, DHS deputy secretary, in a statement.

There is no change to existing exemption options for medical, religious or philosophical reasons. Flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines are strongly recommended but not required.

The meningitis vaccine, protecting against meningococcal disease types A, C, W and Y, is required at seventh grade, with a booster dose required at 12th grade. The vaccine wasn’t required before.

The change with the whooping cough shot — known as tetanus, diphtheria, and acellular pertussis vaccine, or Tdap — is meant to better align with the recommended age of 11.

In addition to the required proof of chickenpox disease to skip the vaccine, chickenpox and meningitis, or meningococcal disease, are now included in the definition of an outbreak, which can trigger actions to stem the spread of disease. Five or more related cases of chickenpox are considered an outbreak, as are three or more related cases of meningococcal disease and three or more cases of mumps.

For details on how many doses of which vaccines are required when, go to dhs.wisconsin.gov/immunization/update.htm

Wisconsin’s most recent vaccination rates in child care centers and schools show a decline as parents and providers are catching up on vaccinations put on hold during the pandemic, as is the case in other states.

In the 2021-22 school year, 88.7% of students met the minimum immunization requirements, a 3.2% decrease from the previous year. Some 3.3% of students were behind schedule on their vaccinations, a 0.4% increase from the previous year.

Parents and guardians can call 211 with help finding a local provider or clinic. The Vaccines for Children program provides no or low-cost vaccines for those who are eligible.