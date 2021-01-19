Wisconsin residents 65 and older can get COVID-19 vaccine next week

Wisconsin residents 65 and older will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday, the state Department of Health Services said Tuesday.
Older adults will join frontline health care workers, residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities, and police officers and firefighters as eligible priority groups in the state. Given that there are about 700,000 residents 65 and older and the state currently gets about 70,000 first doses of vaccines per week, it will take a while to vaccinate older adults, state officials said.
“Older adults have been hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, and prioritizing this population will help save lives,” Secretary of Health Services Andrea Palm, who is departing this week for a job in the Biden administration, said in a statement. “Wisconsin systems and operations are ready to vaccinate more people. The amount of vaccine we get from the federal government will determine how quickly we can get these groups vaccinated.”
Other groups in the next phase of COVID-19 immunization, known as phase 1b, would be teachers, child care workers, prisoners and others who live in congregate settings such as group homes and mental health institutes, along with mink farmers, according to a plan by a state committee released last week for public comment.
The committee is scheduled to meet again Wednesday, when it is expected to send a final plan to the larger State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee, which advises the Department of Health Services. That group meets Thursday.
Some groups not on the committee's phase 1b list — such as grocery store and public transit workers — have questioned why they haven't been given priority. They would come under the following phase, known as 1c, according to the committee.
The general public age 16 and older would be in phase 2, expected to start in late spring or early summer.
The state committee recommended that people 70 and older should be among those in phase 1b. But the federal government last week suggested opening shots up to those 65 and older, along with adults who have high-risk medical conditions.
Older adults in Wisconsin will be able to access the vaccine through their health care provider, pharmacy, or local or tribal public health agency, state officials said. Vaccinating entities with any vaccine on hand can begin to vaccinate older adults prior to Monday if they have finished with the previously eligible populations, officials said.
Health care providers administering vaccine will typically contact patients to schedule appointments.
More than 1,200 vaccination providers, including hospitals, local health department, pharmacies and community clinics, have registered with the state to dispense shots. Mobile vaccines units organized by the state, including the National Guard, were expected to begin work Tuesday.
Hospitals are eager "to move ahead with vaccinating their older, most at-risk patients," Wisconsin Hospital Association CEO Eric Borgerding said in a statement.
"UnityPoint Health—Meriter is excited to start vaccinating patients soon, and we are busy finalizing operational plans and requesting more vaccine allocation to quickly and safely begin public vaccinations," spokeswoman Leah Huibregtse said. "We will start directly contacting our patients age 65 and older who are eligible for the vaccine."
So far, 248,185 doses of COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna have been given in Wisconsin, including 35,924 booster shots. That's fewer doses per capita than most states, including others in the Upper Midwest, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
State officials have said they had to initially put a higher proportion of doses aside to prepare for immunization in assisted living facilities because the state has a higher share of people in such facilities. Vaccination in those facilities is expected to begin next week.