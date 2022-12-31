Wisconsin residents can sell more than baked goods from home, judge rules

Wisconsinites who want to sell homemade goodies to friends, neighbors and the public no longer have to stick to baked goods like cakes and cookies.

Dane County Circuit Court Judge Rhonda Lanford ruled this week that other nonhazardous food items, not just baked goods, can be made and sold from home without a commercial license or kitchen, which plaintiffs argued can be cost-prohibitive. That includes items like candy, cocoa bombs, fried donuts and roasted coffee beans.

Many of those who want to sell homemade goods are people like moms with young children who hope to make a bit of money by selling the items they make at home.

This week’s ruling is the second victory for a trio of women — B&B owner Lisa Kivirist, 56, and farmers Dela Ends, 69, and Kriss Marion, 54 — who have been fighting for years to be able to sell nonhazardous food items from home.

The women won their first lawsuit against the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection in 2017, successfully arguing that a state ban on the sale of home-baked goods to the public was unconstitutional.

In February 2021, they filed a follow-up lawsuit arguing that Wisconsin residents should be able to sell other shelf-stable goods out of their homes, too, like roasted coffee beans and hot cocoa bombs.

“The first case said that the government can’t ban the sales of perfectly safe homemade baked goods. And so, since we already had that victory regarding baked goods, it definitely made things easier the second time around,” said Justin Pearson of the Institute for Justice, the organization that represented the plaintiffs in both cases.

“If you’re allowing people to bake cookies and muffins and breads, why should they not be allowed to make cocoa bombs?” Marion asked.

Other plaintiffs in the second case included the newly created Wisconsin Cottage Food Association, which represents people who make homemade foods for sale in the state; residents Mark and Paula Radl, who hoped to sell home-roasted coffee beans in Manitowoc; Stacy Beduhn, of Outagamie County, who bakes and sells cakes; and Steph Zink, who sells oven-baked granola in Milwaukee County.

“What we were saying is the government can’t ban the sales of perfectly safe homemade foods that aren’t baked goods, like candy, fried donuts, fudges,” Pearson said. “The government admitted that these not-baked goods are exactly the same from a health and safety standpoint as the baked goods from the first lawsuit.”

State law

Wisconsin state law has, for years, differentiated between which types of shelf-stable food items are exempted from commercial kitchen and licensure requirements.

Wisconsin allows private residents to sell items like cider, honey, maple syrup and popcorn, as well as jams, jellies and pickles. The state also allows the sale of all foods and meals by a nonprofit, church or charitable organization.

Kivirist and the other plaintiffs argued that the categories are arbitrary and lead to situations in which, for example, Kivirist could serve her homemade muffins to one of her B&B guests but couldn’t sell a box of them for guests to take home.

In the case of the Radls, when a friend who sells honey and maple syrup suggested that they sell the coffee beans they had roasted as a hobby for years, they enthusiastically bought a professional coffee bean roaster, only to learn from a local health inspector that honey and maple syrup were OK, but selling coffee beans was illegal.

State lawyers argued, in part, that food safety was the issue.

But in ruling for the home-bakers, Lanford noted, “This is Defendants’ position notwithstanding that their own experts concur with Plaintiffs’ experts that Plaintiffs homemade food is just as safe as and sometimes safer than exempted food.”

“People shouldn’t need to buy or rent a commercial kitchen in order to sell fudge or candies,” Pearson said. “In the 49 other states that have better cottage food laws than Wisconsin, we see that the ability for people to sell these foods out of their home kitchen can often be the difference between whether or not they can pay their mortgages.”

Boost for businesses

Yvette Mikhail, owner and founder of Hound It Down Bakery, is excited to see how the decision can eventually help expand her business.

“There’s just so much I can do,” she said. “My menu’s already pretty varied, and it’s just going to get more varied now.”

The judge’s decision specified that sales have to be made in Wisconsin, person to person.

“There have been people certainly waiting for the case to rule in our favor,” Kivirist said. “You’re gonna see many new businesses across the state selling their cocoa bombs.”

