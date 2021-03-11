Wisconsin residents with chronic diseases to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine March 29

Wisconsin residents ages 16 to 64 with certain medical conditions that put them at greater risk for severe illness from COVID-19 will become eligible for vaccination on March 29, state officials said Thursday.
The general public should become eligible sometime in May, based on recent and anticipated increases in vaccine availability, the state Department of Health Services said.
“We urge those eligible and at highest risk to get vaccinated because each shot in arms means we are one step closer to getting back to our Wisconsin way of life," Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement.
The medical conditions include: moderate-to-severe asthma; cancer; cerebrovascular diseases, which affect blood vessels and blood supply to the brain; chronic kidney disease; COPD, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; cystic fibrosis; Down syndrome; heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease and cardiomyopathies; hypertension, or high blood pressure; and immunocompromised state — a weakened immune system — from solid organ transplant, blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV or use of corticosteroids or other immune weakening medicines.
Other conditions included are: liver disease; neurologic conditions, such as dementia; obesity and being overweight; pregnancy; pulmonary fibrosis, or having damaged or scarred lung tissues; sickle cell disease; type 1 or 2 diabetes; and thalassemia, a type of blood disorder.
With the next eligible group likely adding more than 2 million people in Wisconsin to those authorized for vaccine amid limited supply, providers may need to prioritize individuals who are at higher risk, state officials said. Priority should go to people with severe medical conditions, those with two or more conditions, older adults or those in communities that have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, they said.
“We are continuing to accelerate our pace, getting more shots in arms each week," said DHS interim Secretary Karen Timberlake said in a statement. "Together with our vaccinator partners across the state, we are helping those at higher risk of exposure or more vulnerable to severe infection get a COVID-19 vaccine.”
The state has a list and map of vaccinators available online and is developing a registry for appointments and a waiting list. A hotline for questions about vaccines and assistance with registration is at 844-684-1064.
Groups already eligible for vaccine in Wisconsin include frontline health care workers, nursing home and assisted-living residents, police officers, firefighters, correctional workers and residents 65 and older.
On March 1, teachers and child care workers also became eligible, along with people in Medicaid long-term care programs, including those with disabilities; workers in public transit, all parts of the food industry and some other sectors; other essential health care workers; and residents in congregate living settings, including group homes, prisons and jails.
No vaccine has been authorized for children younger than 16, but some may become available by the fall, federal officials have said.
The long-anticipated announcement about people with chronic diseases on Thursday, the one-year anniversary of when the World Health Organization deemed COVID-19 a pandemic, comes as nearly 1.15 million people in Wisconsin, or 19.7% of the population, have had at least one dose of vaccine. Nearly 650,000, or 11.1%, have been fully immunized, according to the state health department.
Among people 65 and older, 64.8% have had at least one dose and 35.1% are fully immunized.
