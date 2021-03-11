Wisconsin residents with chronic diseases to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine March 29

Other conditions included are: liver disease; neurologic conditions, such as dementia; obesity and being overweight; pregnancy; pulmonary fibrosis, or having damaged or scarred lung tissues; sickle cell disease; type 1 or 2 diabetes; and thalassemia, a type of blood disorder.

With the next eligible group likely adding more than 2 million people in Wisconsin to those authorized for vaccine amid limited supply, providers may need to prioritize individuals who are at higher risk, state officials said. Priority should go to people with severe medical conditions, those with two or more conditions, older adults or those in communities that have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, they said.

“We are continuing to accelerate our pace, getting more shots in arms each week," said DHS interim Secretary Karen Timberlake said in a statement. "Together with our vaccinator partners across the state, we are helping those at higher risk of exposure or more vulnerable to severe infection get a COVID-19 vaccine.”