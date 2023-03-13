The state of Wisconsin has revoked the motor vehicle dealer license for Bobyk Parker Motors, 280 Business Park Circle 8 in Stoughton, for failure to follow administrative requirements, the state Department of Transportation said Monday.

The order issued by the DOT Division of Motor Vehicles determined that Bobyk Parker Motors violated state law when it failed to maintain a licensed business facility, DOT said in a statement.

The revocation was upheld by a DOT hearing on Feb. 7. Dealers are given 30 days to appeal a revocation, Bobyk Parker Motors did not, appeal, and the decision was made final on March 11, DOT said.

