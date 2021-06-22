Wisconsin school district leaders blast GOP's education budget, despite access to billions in federal money

According to the report, Wisconsin’s overall per-pupil K-12 spending levels have lagged well behind the national average in recent years. Between 2011 and 2018, Wisconsin’s per-pupil spending increased by 4.3%, from $11,774 to $12,285. That increase ranked Wisconsin 49th in the nation in terms of percentage change during that period and compares to 18.9% nationwide.

Critics of the Republican biennial budget plan also said districts across the state could be forced to hold referendums to seek support from local taxpayers. District leaders also fear cuts to student mental health and special education supports as well as cuts to the arts to make up for budget shortfalls.

“As we have said over and over, when crafting the K-12 budget we took into consideration the massive $2.4 billion in federal funding coming to our school districts. This equates to an average of $2,898 per student,” Joint Finance Committee co-chair Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, said in a statement Monday. “On top of that, we still increased funding by nearly $100 million to our schools for student mental health and special education.