Wisconsin screenwriter named one of world's best

She’s like, “I don’t know. I think he was like the high school track coach or something.” So I grew up thinking that’s who this guy was. And then years later I read this article in Sports Illustrated about the contribution Pop Warner made to basically inventing the modern game of football and college football and the Carlisle Indians and everything. And I was like, that can’t be the same guy. So I started doing research, and the more research into the subject matter I did, I was like, “How come nobody knows about this story about the Carlisle Indians?” There weren’t any movies done, there was nothing done about this. So I started kind of working on it in fits and starts and, kind of, in my spare time, over the span of a couple of years. I got a screenplay written that I felt good about.