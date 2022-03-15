Wisconsin sees upticks in COVID-19 virus detected in wastewater

More COVID-19 virus is being detected in some Wisconsin wastewater systems, which could be an early warning sign of rising viral spread, even as the state’s reported cases of infection have been decreasing.

But the sewage findings are “not a cause for alarm,” Karen Timberlake, secretary of the state Department of Health Services, said Tuesday.

Wastewater in the Green Bay and Milwaukee areas had “major increases” in detected coronavirus in late February to early March, though statewide there was a moderate decrease, according to the state health department.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also reported significant increases in Dane County, but the latest state data for the Madison area indicates a moderate decrease.

“We are starting to see a little bit of an uptick in a couple of places,” Timberlake said at an event organized by Wisconsin Health News. “We will know more in the next couple of days to couple of weeks.”

People with COVID-19 shed virus in their feces shortly after infection, even before they feel sick. With more people turning to home-based tests to see if they have COVID-19 instead of the lab-based tests that show up as official cases, officials say they’re looking more at wastewater to monitor trends.

The state on Tuesday reported 450 new cases of COVID-19, for a daily average of 353. As of Tuesday, 271 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, down from a peak of 2,278 on Jan. 12, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

As of Thursday, the vast majority of the country, including all of Wisconsin, had low or medium COVID-19 community levels, as reflected by case activity and hospital capacity, according to the CDC. That generally means people can forego face masks.

Timberlake said it’s hard to say when or whether widespread mask wearing will be recommended again.

“There will be times where ... we’re going to need to choose to mask up, at least when we go into public places,” she said. “There may potentially be times ... where we have such a strong surge that we need to be looking at ways that we can encourage that behavior in a more population based way.”