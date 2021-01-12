Wisconsin Senate approves COVID-19 relief package; Tony Evers says he will sign it

The Wisconsin Senate overwhelmingly passed a scaled-down COVID-19 relief package Tuesday, drawing a pledge from Gov. Tony Evers that he would sign the measure if it can clear the Assembly.

The Republican-controlled Legislature passed a COVID-19 relief deal in April but did nothing to address the pandemic all summer and fall. Evers and Republican legislative leaders began talking with each other about a second package late last year but couldn't come up with an agreement.

Assembly Republicans went ahead and passed their own package last week. Evers, a Democrat, said he opposes it. Senate Republicans pared the proposal back, removing numerous provisions the governor and other Democrats opposed. The Senate passed the package 29-2 on Tuesday afternoon and sent it back to the Assembly.

Evers immediately issued a statement saying he would sign the amended version of the bill, calling it a "good start" toward addressing COVID-19 in the state. He said he was grateful to work with Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, on the changes and implored Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, to pass it and send it to his desk.

Vos hasn't revealed his position on the Senate revisions. His spokeswoman, Kit Beyer, didn't return a message Tuesday.