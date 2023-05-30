Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Like many 12-year-olds, Aiden Wijeyakulasuriya has a wide array of hobbies and interests.

He enjoys practicing Taekwondo, tennis, oboe and piano. But today, his focus is on the national spelling bee.

Aiden won the Badger State Spelling Bee in March to advance to the national competition.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee runs through Thursday in National Harbor, Maryland, south of Washington, D.C. The champion will receive $50,000 and the Scripps Cup, the official trophy of the bee. On Wednesday and Thursday, semifinals and finals will air on the ION television network starting at 7 p.m. Central time.

Wijeyakulasuriya, a seventh-grader at Blessed Sacrament School in Madison, also won Madison’s All-City Spelling Bee the past two years.

After placing second in the state spelling bee last year, the Middleton boy said it feels good to advance to the next level. Both the Badger State Spelling Bee and the All-City Spelling Bee are sponsored by the Wisconsin State Journal.

“It was really nice to win the state bee because I feel like it was the buildup of what I’ve learned over the years,” he said.

This won’t be Wijeyakulasuriya’s first time competing in the Scripps National Spelling Bee. He competed in third grade after finishing 11th in the All-City Spelling Bee and was selected to advance to the national competition in a program that was an alternative to winning the state bee.

This year, his goal is to go further in the competition than 51st place, which is where he placed last time he competed. This year, he’ll be among 230 spellers from all 50 states as well the Bahamas, Canada and Ghana.

“I don’t really have many expectations, but it’s a really fun experience from when I went in third grade. I’m very excited to go there,” he said.

To prepare for the bee, Wijeyakulasuriya studied words from the official studying list for the first two rounds of the competition that Scripps shares with competitors. He also studied from his personal dictionary for at least an hour every day during the week and around three hours on weekend days.

“I try to look at different patterns and origins of different words to try and find spelling patterns that I can get from the information given,” he said of his studying process.

To attend the competition, Wijeyakulasuriya will be missing his last week of seventh grade. As his parents prepare to cheer him on, their main focus is making sure their son enjoys himself.

“He’s worked so hard,” said Dinusha Wijeyakulasuriya, Aiden’s mother. “We just want him to have fun and enjoy the experience. Every time you go it’s a learning experience. You just gain more knowledge and make new friends.”

Regardless of the outcome of the national bee, Wijeyakulasuriya doesn’t seem to have any plans to limit his spelling bee goals anytime soon, as he said he’ll only be a “little relieved” to have a break from studying when the competition is over. After all, “there’s always next year,” he said.

