Wisconsin State Fair clinic administers nearly 200 vaccine doses

MADISON, Wis. — A free clinic at the Wisconsin State Fair has administered nearly 200 doses of COVID-19 vaccine so far, Gov. Tony Evers' office said Monday.

The clinic has administered 194 doses since the fair opened on Thursday, the governor's office said.

AMI Expeditionary Healthcare is running the clinic in partnership with the state Department of Health Services. The clinic offers the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines and will operate until the fair closes on Sunday. Everyone who receives a shot at the clinic receives a voucher for a free cream puff, the fair's signature treat.

Like the rest of the country, Wisconsin is dealing with a surge of COVID-19 cases spurred by the highly contagious coronavirus delta variant. As of Thursday, the state's seven-day average was 1,021 cases per day. The state's seven-day average stood around 70 cases per day in late June.