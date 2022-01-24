Wisconsin State Journal editor Jason Adrians named vice president-local news by Lee Enterprises

Wisconsin State Journal Executive Editor Jason Adrians, who first joined the Madison-based news organization in 2004 as a copy editor and became its top news leader in 2020, was appointed Monday as Lee Enterprises’ new vice president-local news.

Adrians, who also has been serving as Lee’s national editor and coordinating the company’s national and international news, sports and lifestyles content since 2017, will begin his new role with the State Journal’s parent company effective immediately.

“It’s bittersweet, of course,” Adrians said. “Being the editor of the news organization where I truly learned how to become a better journalist and teammate has been the honor of my professional lifetime. But I’m also honored and excited about the new role with Lee Enterprises, a company that I know does everything it can to serve our readers and business partners every single day.”

In his new position, Adrians will be the top news executive for all 77 of Lee’s local news organizations, which include the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, The Buffalo News in New York, the Omaha World-Herald in Nebraska, the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia, the Arizona Daily Star and the Wisconsin State Journal.

Longtime State Journal City Editor Phil Brinkman, who currently serves as the news organization’s No. 2 newsroom manager, will act as interim editor.

The search for Adrians’ replacement already is underway.

“Jason is an exceptional journalist, an incredible leader and has served both our company and readers in outstanding ways for a long time,” said Nathan Bekke, Lee operating vice president and vice president-audience strategy. “His commitment to providing our audience with exceptional local journalism and content innovation is essential as we continue Lee Enterprises’ push to exceed 900,000 digital-only subscriptions in 2026.”

Adrians, 45, has spent the majority of his 25-year journalism career with Lee Enterprises and has served in several newsroom leadership roles, including publisher and executive editor of the Casper Star-Tribune in Wyoming and executive editor for The Post-Crescent in Appleton. He was the night editor for the State Journal when the news organization was named a Pulitzer Prize finalist for its coverage of the 2011 protests at the state Capitol in Madison. As national editor, Adrians received Lee’s President’s Award for “Innovation in Print Media” in 2017.

He also has held key newsroom management positions at the La Crosse Tribune, the Winona Daily News in Minnesota and the Key West Citizen in Florida. Adrians, a 1999 journalism and communications graduate of UW-Eau Claire, will still be based in the Madison area where he lives with his wife, Katie, and sons Maxwell (17), Michael (14) and Charlie (10).

“I truly believe that we’re going through one of the most transformative and crucial periods in the history of local journalism,” Adrians said. “But despite all of the changes and challenges around us, our company remains deeply committed to investigative and watchdog reporting, publishing the strongest community news and telling the truth every hour of every day to our millions of audience members throughout the nation.

“It’s a really exciting time to be in our industry, because constant innovation has made it possible for our journalists across the U.S. to deliver the news in powerful new ways across multiple platforms. I’m really optimistic about what the future looks like for all of us, and I can’t wait to get started.”

