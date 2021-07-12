Wisconsin state senator wants six-figure fines for social media platforms that ban politicians

In the wake of former President Donald Trump being banned or indefinitely suspended from major social-media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter, a Wisconsin state senator has proposed a bill that would impose fines of up to $250,000 for platforms that prevent elected officials from using them.

State Sen. Julian Bradley's bill would require social-media companies to allow users to "opt out" of the algorithms the platforms use to decide what tweets/posts are more likely to be shown to others and which are more likely to go unseen. Users that opt out would then be able "to view posts and content sequentially or chronologically."

Such changes, should they ever be put into place, would drastically change the shape of how people interact with social media. The bill also would only have an effect in Wisconsin, and not elsewhere, putting an expensive and cumbersome onus on social-media companies to have different systems for different states. It would also set a precedent that private-enterprise companies would be required to release information about their proprietary algorithms.