Wisconsin students raised nearly $30,000 in 24 hours for trip

Madison East High School students in a college prep program geared toward low-income students raised nearly $30,000 from the community in 24 hours to pay for a trip to Washington, D.C., for Juneteenth.

East High teacher Cesar Martinez told his students in the AVID program two years ago that if they all got into college, he would take them on a field trip to Washington, D.C., for their senior year trip. In December, acceptances began to roll in from colleges and universities across the country, and as of this month, all 16 of Martinez’s seniors have been accepted into higher education institutions.

But as of Tuesday afternoon, they had raised only $500 of the $20,000 needed to cover transportation and lodging for the class of 16, through a GoFundMe page, after COVID-19 threw a wrench into Martinez’s fundraising plans.

Four hours after the Wisconsin State Journal reported on the effort, the Madison community responded with an outpouring of support, praise and money, and the students met their $20,000 fundraising goal. Twenty-four hours later, the amount they have raised continues to rise.

“It was amazing — they were in shock — just to see the numbers going up, they were speechless and excited and definitely motivated to finish strong,” Martinez said of his students on Wednesday.

A number of area businesses and companies also reached out to Martinez to help set up tours for the students while in the nation’s capital, he said.

Martinez’s students plan to take part in Juneteenth celebrations scheduled in the city and to immerse themselves in history by visiting the National Museum of African American History and Culture, National Museum of African Art, Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, Mary McLeod Bethune House and the Lincoln Memorial.

The students are thinking of different ways to show their appreciation for the community, including sending thank you packets and cards to the donors, and the class plans to put together a thank you video to share on the GoFundMe page once May 1, National Decision Day — the deadline for students to let a college or university know that they plan to join the school — is in the rearview.

