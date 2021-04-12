Wisconsin Supreme Court hears arguments in key environmental cases

The Wisconsin Supreme Court heard arguments Monday in legal disputes over environmental regulation with far-reaching implications for state government powers.

The cases involve the Department of Natural Resources’ authority to protect groundwater from pollution and overuse. The court’s decision will likely influence nearly every aspect of state government and the balance of power between politicians who make laws and the experts within state agencies tasked with carrying them out.

At issue is a 2011 law known as Act 21 that says state agencies can’t take any actions that aren’t explicitly authorized by the Legislature.

The primary case hinges on whether the DNR can limit the number of animals and require groundwater monitoring at a Kewaunee County dairy as conditions of its permit to nearly double its herd to more than 6,000 cows.

The other involves DNR permits allowing large-scale withdrawals of groundwater by farm operations in places where department experts had said new wells would put drinking water at risk and worsen problems of lakes and streams drying up.

Under Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul the DNR has switched positions, aligning with the neighbors and environmental groups that sued seeking stricter regulation.