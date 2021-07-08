Wisconsin Supreme Court says DNR has authority to limit animals, wells

In a decision that could have far-reaching implications for state government powers, the Wisconsin Supreme Court says the Department of Natural Resources can take steps to protect public resources even without explicit permission from politicians.

The high court issued a pair of opinions Thursday in cases involving the DNR’s authority to protect groundwater from pollution and overuse.

One case hinged on whether the DNR can limit the number of animals and require groundwater monitoring at a Kewaunee County dairy as conditions of a permit allowing the farm to nearly double its herd.

The other involved DNR permits allowing large-scale withdrawals of groundwater by farm operations in places where department experts had said new wells would put drinking water at risk and worsen problems of lakes and streams drying up.

Siding with environmental groups and the Evers’ administration, the court’s majority ruled that, in spite of a 2011 law known as Act 21 that prohibits state agencies from taking any actions not explicitly authorized by the Legislature, the DNR has the authority to consider the environmental impact of wells and to limit the number of animals on a farm.