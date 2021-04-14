Wisconsin Supreme Court says governor can't limit capacity

The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that Gov. Tony Evers' administration does not have the authority to issue capacity limits on bars, restaurants and other businesses without approval of the Legislature, a ruling that comes two weeks after the conservative-controlled court struck down the state's mask mandate.
The Supreme Court also ruled last year in a similar case that the Democratic governor needed legislative approval for an emergency declaration that shut down businesses early in the coronavirus pandemic.
There has not been a statewide capacity limit restriction in place since October. That order limited the size of indoor public gatherings to 25% of a building or room's occupancy or 10 people in places that don't have an occupancy limit. The on-again, off-again order was blocked by a state appeals court that month.
The Supreme Court ruled 4-3 on Wednesday that the order issued by Evers' Department of Health Services meets the definition of a rule, which by law must go through the Republican-controlled Legislature. The court's four conservative justices ruled against Evers, while three liberals dissented.
Justice Ann Walsh Bradley, writing for the dissent, said the emergency order did not meet the definition of a rule and the Evers' administration did not have to "go through the cumbersome rulemaking process."
"At a time when public health experts are imploring pandemic-weary Wisconsinites to stay vigilant, a faulty statutory analysis once again leads this court to undermine public health measures," Walsh Bradley wrote.
The case was brought by the Mix-Up Bar in Amery and Pro-Life Wisconsin. They argued that the court's 2020 ruling blocking the governor's "safer at home" order set a precedent that requires such moves to be approved by the Legislature.
Assistant Attorney General Colin Hector, representing the Evers administration, said during oral arguments in December that ordering capacity limits was allowed under existing powers of the health department to address public health emergencies, as well as the court's previous decision.
The attorney for the bar and the anti-abortion rights group said the state was trying to get around both the Legislature and the court's precedent. He also argued that the case was moot, given that the order had expired. Evers' administration brought it to clarify whether it could issue future orders.
Spokeswomen for Evers and the Department of Justice did not immediately return messages seeking comment.
Even without statewide limits on capacity, there are local ordinances in effect in some places putting a cap on how many people can gather indoors. However, those have been loosening as more people get vaccinated across the state.
While vaccinations are on the rise, so too are COVID-19 cases. The seven-day average of cases, which was fewer than 400 in mid-March, has doubled in Wisconsin over the past month and stood at 794 as of Tuesday.
From Platteville to the White House: Twitter responds to court ruling tossing out Wisconsin's stay-at-home order
Nick's on 2nd in Platteville
45 minutes after the bars open in Wisconsin.... pic.twitter.com/xqaDlS6ajP— Nick's bar (@nicksonsec) May 14, 2020
Iron Hog Saloon in Port Washington
Tavern League of Wisconsin to bars: 'open immediately' https://t.co/7ssox5WrVc— WISN 12 NEWS (@WISN12News) May 14, 2020
Wisconsin last night
Wisconsin last night after the SC ruled against the Governor. #wisconsinsupremecourt #Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/NTxHrQDKcv— Klaus Weber (@Kpweber25) May 14, 2020
Wait, what?
Hey WI - what are you thinking?? #Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/1vK2kVoKXH— Marussia (@MJ63437284) May 14, 2020
President Trump tweets support
The Great State of Wisconsin, home to Tom Tiffany’s big Congressional Victory on Tuesday, was just given another win. Its Democrat Governor was forced by the courts to let the State Open. The people want to get on with their lives. The place is bustling!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 14, 2020
Gov. Tony Evers
I am disappointed in this decision, but our top priority has been and will remain doing what we can and what we have to do to protect the health and safety of our state. After months of unproductive posturing, I hope the folks in the Legislature are ready to do the same.— Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) May 14, 2020
Bars rush to reopen
Blue Bar Quilts
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi
Here is my statement with @SenFitzgerald on the ruling from the Wisconsin State Supreme Court declaring Emergency Order 28 unenforceable: https://t.co/GLhV14Ohfw— Speaker Robin Vos (@SpeakerVos) May 14, 2020
Rep. Robin Vos
Here is my statement with @SenFitzgerald on the ruling from the Wisconsin State Supreme Court declaring Emergency Order 28 unenforceable: https://t.co/GLhV14Ohfw— Speaker Robin Vos (@SpeakerVos) May 14, 2020
I got rights
#Wisconsin this morning. What a mess! Thanks Republicans. 🤦🏼♀️🤦🏼♀️🤦🏼♀️🤦🏼♀️ pic.twitter.com/X5oyn3tx7H— wisconsinsarah (@wisconsinsarah) May 14, 2020
Pub crawl
#Wisconsin🍻 Pub Crawl pic.twitter.com/8fm5VnhGSk— RAVEN le MAVEN (@Redrum_of_Crows) May 14, 2020
Surge in search for 'bars' on Google
At 8 PM in Wisconsin last night, right about the time the court ruling came down, there was a tenfold surge in search interest for "bars" https://t.co/i6DKv725We pic.twitter.com/MpuQ5aFZaO— Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) May 14, 2020
Friends and Neighbors Bar in Appleton
Marvin Radtke toasts the opening of the Friends and Neighbors bar following the Wisconsin Supreme Court's decision to strike down Gov. Tony Evers' safer-at-home order on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in Appleton, Wis. #coronavirus #WISupremeCourt #OPENWISCONSIN #COVID19 #SaferAtHome pic.twitter.com/SLi6qQYM27— William Glasheen (@WmGlasheen) May 14, 2020
A reminder from 1918
Get your popcorn ready. #RIPAmerica pic.twitter.com/y2QzVMrdIC— Mar (@marzgtrz) May 14, 2020
'Abject stupidity'
Abject stupidity instigated by Trump rhetoric, Fox News disinformation and far right FaceBook posts.— Diogenes (@WatchingYou2018) May 14, 2020
After Wisconsin court ruling, crowds liberated and thirsty descend on bars. ‘We’re the Wild West,’ Gov. Tony Evers says..https://t.co/z0JGOshfUK
via @GoogleNews
Eric Holder: 'regular folks' will suffer
In invalidating stay at home order Wisconsin Supreme Court callously puts lives at risk. Republican legislature and justices now own impact of their actions. This is ideology/partisanship over law/good sense. A lot of “regular folks” will suffer. Shameful. https://t.co/V8GekFAJ7P— Eric Holder (@EricHolder) May 14, 2020
Look how fast we can go
The nation seems surprised at how fast the #Wisconsin bars filled up with people. Apparently they’ve never been to Wisconsin before pic.twitter.com/0U0Jg1kxci— Andrew Kovalik (@AJ_Kovalik) May 14, 2020
Bars full in Superior
Drove around Superior today and every bar that’s open is packed... I haven’t seen one person wearing a mask. #Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/T9VaoQahpg— ☘️🐥☘️ (@VeganInMN) May 14, 2020
ICU beds
Counties: Vilas has 10 ICU beds, Price and Langlade counties have 4, while Forest, Iron and Lincoln counties have zero. But #Wisconsin is open as #COVID19 continues to rise in our state. Thanks, @GOP.— MargeAnderson (@MargeAnderson) May 14, 2020